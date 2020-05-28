May 28, 2020
SO I HAVE A NEW STORY UP. KIND OF. THIS CALLS FOR A STORY ON THE STORY, SO PULL UP A ROCK: Twenty two years ago, my husband had a traveling job, five days a week. I was home with a six year old and a tthree and a half year old, six days a week. I was going slightly insane, cleaning, cooking and trying to break into publishing.
So, of course, I needed a hobby. Something I could do after the kids were in bed.
… I know. Writing! But this time without the “will they accept me?” pressure. I decided to go for fanfic, but since I rarely watch TV, I had trouble finding fanfic where I knew the original work. Until I found various Jane Austen fanfic sites.
Over the next three? four? years I made some friendships that last to this day, and also learned more about writing than I learned in any workshop. If you’re observant, you see from comments what is hitting, what is going over the readers’ heads, and what makes a big impact.
About three months ago, I realized I could now sell fanfic (this is proof I’m slow. I mean, I read a lot of JA fanfic when stressed, so I should know) and had a couple of stories finished and a few near-finished at a free site. So I contacted the admin and asked her to remove them from site so I could publish.
Okay, back on:
THIS IS THE FIRST JANE AUSTEN FANFIC I EVER WROTE. ALSO, I WASN’T ON ANY KIND OF DRUG, AND WASN’T EVEN DRINKING WHEN I WROTE IT. YES, THIS ASSURANCE IS NECESSARY.What if He Were to Pick Me: A Pride And Prejudice Variation With A Dash of Insanity.
What if Mr. Darcy, trying to avoid the appearance of being lofty and proud, so far mistook himself as to be charmed by Lydia Bennet?
How long could the fair
strumpetlady hold his interest? How would Elizabeth Bennet feel about it?
As all the Bennet sisters fall into the strangest of relationships, you’ll fear you lost your mind. But you haven’t. Just grab your sweetie and a whip – in case of unruly pillows – and hire a Bennet coach to Gretna Green. They have the best carriages, and guarantee no one will catch you.
Then hold on to your hat. You’re in for the ride of your life.