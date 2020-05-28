May 28, 2020

SO I HAVE A NEW STORY UP. KIND OF. THIS CALLS FOR A STORY ON THE STORY, SO PULL UP A ROCK: Twenty two years ago, my husband had a traveling job, five days a week. I was home with a six year old and a tthree and a half year old, six days a week. I was going slightly insane, cleaning, cooking and trying to break into publishing.

So, of course, I needed a hobby. Something I could do after the kids were in bed.

… I know. Writing! But this time without the “will they accept me?” pressure. I decided to go for fanfic, but since I rarely watch TV, I had trouble finding fanfic where I knew the original work. Until I found various Jane Austen fanfic sites.

Over the next three? four? years I made some friendships that last to this day, and also learned more about writing than I learned in any workshop. If you’re observant, you see from comments what is hitting, what is going over the readers’ heads, and what makes a big impact.

About three months ago, I realized I could now sell fanfic (this is proof I’m slow. I mean, I read a lot of JA fanfic when stressed, so I should know) and had a couple of stories finished and a few near-finished at a free site. So I contacted the admin and asked her to remove them from site so I could publish.

Okay, back on:

THIS IS THE FIRST JANE AUSTEN FANFIC I EVER WROTE. ALSO, I WASN’T ON ANY KIND OF DRUG, AND WASN’T EVEN DRINKING WHEN I WROTE IT. YES, THIS ASSURANCE IS NECESSARY.What if He Were to Pick Me: A Pride And Prejudice Variation With A Dash of Insanity.