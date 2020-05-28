«
»

May 28, 2020

WE SEE YOUR TRUE COLORS COMING THROUGH. TRUE COLORS. HOW REPULSIVE THEY ARE:  Report: Democrats Concerned Economy Will Recover.

Go ahead, dems. Tell us again how much you care about the workers and those in financial difficulties.

Posted by Sarah Hoyt at 1:02 am
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.