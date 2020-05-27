«
»

May 27, 2020

WE NEED A COMPLETE AND TOTAL SHUTDOWN OF MINNEAPOLIS UNTIL WE CAN FIGURE OUT JUST WHAT THE HELL IS GOING ON: Protest over the death of George Floyd morphs into looting Minneapolis Target of TV, clothing and groceries.

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 8:55 pm
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.