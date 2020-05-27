«
»

May 27, 2020

WEIRD THAT THIS HAS GOTTEN SO LITTLE COVERAGE: Wild videos show massive brawls and man throwing money from his car as hundreds descend on Daytona Beach over Memorial Weekend – while six are hurt in shooting at convenience store.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 6:40 pm
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.