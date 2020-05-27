May 27, 2020

UNMASKED: MSNBC’s double-standard, elitist, mask-shaming faceplant. “It’s pretty clear that MSNBC isn’t actually interested in universal mask wearing as much as they’re into preening over their narrative of fly-over ignorance. And that’s what makes this depantsing so satisfying. The supposed hicks are a lot more on the ball than the clueless elites, and one of them in particular beats them at their own game by whipping out a camera and exposing their rules-for-thee-but-not-for-we snobbery. This doesn’t bode well for future live reports from Flyover Country. These days, everyone has a camera and the ability to report on the reporters.”