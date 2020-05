VICTOR DAVIS HANSON: The Remains of an Administration — Obama’s policies are in tatters, and the worst scandals of his White House are coming to light.

We were supposed to see a fundamental transformation of the country between 2009 and 2025, as the Obama-Clinton 16-year regnum finally made America right and correct. Instead, we witnessed eight years that ended in scandal whose full dimensions of criminality will take years to process.

Read the whole thing.