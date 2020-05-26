May 26, 2020
PASSERBY’S OWN FOOTAGE OF NO-MASK-SHAMING MSNBC REPORTER CAL PERRY MAKES MSNBC’S FACEPLANT EVEN MORE SPECTACULAR (VIDEO).
INSTANT CLASSIC FROM @MSNBC:
ANCHOR: “Are the people there just not worried about it? Are they not worried about their personal safety?”
REPORTER: “I haven’t met anybody who is… you can see here, nobody’s wearing them [masks].”
GUY ON STREET: “Including the Cameraman.”
Videos at link of both Perry’s segment, and the footage from the man who walked by with a cell phone camera showing that two of Perry’s three crewmen weren’t wearing masks.