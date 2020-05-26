May 26, 2020

PASSERBY’S OWN FOOTAGE OF NO-MASK-SHAMING MSNBC REPORTER CAL PERRY MAKES MSNBC’S FACEPLANT EVEN MORE SPECTACULAR (VIDEO).

INSTANT CLASSIC FROM @MSNBC:

ANCHOR: “Are the people there just not worried about it? Are they not worried about their personal safety?”

REPORTER: “I haven’t met anybody who is… you can see here, nobody’s wearing them [masks].”

GUY ON STREET: “Including the Cameraman.”