May 27, 2020

KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEF: Trump’s Twitter Trolling Is the Greatest Entertainment in America. “The thoroughly leftist Twitter has a love/hate relationship the president, of course. He brings them the kind of publicity that they couldn’t possibly buy. If he weren’t the president and just a regular conservative, he’d be shadow-banned or suspended immediately. They have to keep the President of the United States around, much to their chagrin, no doubt.”

The real question is how much longer Trump keeps Twitter around.