May 26, 2020

NOT ST. RONAN! Ronan Farrow tried to kill New York magazine story on Woody Allen’s wife, Daphne Merkin claims. “Every Ronan Farrow story features a predictable villain, who unleashes lawyers to harass and heckle reporters off a story. But in 2018 that villain was Farrow himself, according to journalist Daphne Merkin. Farrow and his family directed a pressure campaign toward top brass at New York magazine in the days before they published Merkin’s lengthy profile of Soon-Yi Previn, the wife of Woody Allen and adoptive daughter of Allen’s ex Mia Farrow, Merkin — who has never spoken publicly about the conflict — told The Post. . . . Merkin’s story included Previn’s brutal assessment of Mia Farrow’s parenting and her dismissal of decades-long Farrow family allegations that Allen sexually assaulted his 7-year-old adoptive daughter Dylan Farrow in 1992.”