May 26, 2020

WHEN YOU’RE A DEMOCRAT WHO’S LOST THE POLITICO: When powerful people think the rules aren’t for them. “Here’s something that may be of interest to the Joe Biden vetting squad: News reports have Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s husband pulling the ‘don’t-you-know-who-I-am’ card with a vacation boat dock worker in the middle of a pandemic that has killed thousands of people in his state.”

More at the Detroit News: “The owner of a Northern Michigan dock company says Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s husband wanted his boat placed in the water before the Memorial Day weekend as Whitmer urged residents not to rush to the region.”