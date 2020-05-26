May 26, 2020

I MEANT TO LINK THIS LAST NIGHT, WHILE IT IS ON SALE. AT $1.99 NOW FOR TODAY ONLY.

FROM FRANK J. FLEMING, THE GENIUS WHO HELPS MAKE THE BABYLON BEE AMERICA’S NEW PAPER OF RECORD: Superego.

Rico is a psychopath.

That’s why his job as an intergalactic hitman for a massive criminal syndicate suits him so well. He gets to do what he does best: go planet to planet and wreak destruction. He enjoys his work.

But Rico’s latest assignment isn’t what it seems, and after inadvertently thwarting a terror attack, he finds himself playing the good guy. Stuck pretending he’s a cop, he gets paired with some lady detective who is more than a little suspicious of him. To make matters worse, he starts to have new feelings toward her, feelings he’s never felt before. Love, maybe? That’s stupid. What is he supposed to do with that?

And this job isn’t fun, as it soon spirals into secrets, betrayal, and a whole planet out to kill him. Well, it’s a little fun. Still, Rico may have finally found himself in a situation he can’t shoot his way out of.

But that doesn’t mean he won’t try.