May 25, 2020

RIP: Jimmy Cobb, the jazz drummer and last surviving player on Miles Davis’s seminal 1959 album Kind of Blue has died from lung cancer at age 91.
Flashback: The 60th Anniversary of Kind of Blue: Miles Davis’ Masterpiece, over at Ed Driscoll.com.
