May 25, 2020

PANDEMIC PARANOIA MAKES THE LIVES OF OTHERS A REMARKABLY TIMELY MOVIE: My latest article at Ed Driscoll.com looks at the Stasi, East Germany’s secret police, and the brilliant 2006 film which explored their brutal tactics.

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 8:45 pm
