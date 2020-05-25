May 25, 2020
PANDEMIC PARANOIA MAKES THE LIVES OF OTHERS A REMARKABLY TIMELY MOVIE: My latest article at Ed Driscoll.com looks at the Stasi, East Germany’s secret police, and the brilliant 2006 film which explored their brutal tactics.
PANDEMIC PARANOIA MAKES THE LIVES OF OTHERS A REMARKABLY TIMELY MOVIE: My latest article at Ed Driscoll.com looks at the Stasi, East Germany’s secret police, and the brilliant 2006 film which explored their brutal tactics.
As an Amazon Associate,
I earn from qualifying purchases.