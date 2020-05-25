May 25, 2020

NEWS YOU CAN USE: Where You Can Buy Hertz Cars At Huge Discounts. “After 102 years of operation, Hertz is now bankrupt and with $25 billion in debt, it just made the list of the 25 biggest bankruptcies in history. And with creditors now looking for creative ways to recover as much of their investment as possible, the Hertz fleet of just over 506,000 vehicles is a hot commodity for what’s left of the company.”

Ace of Spades co-blogger Arthur Kimes tweets that “the real bargains are in the entry/mid level range where Hertz will unleash a deflationary neutron bomb that will cripple the used car market for years to come.”

In other motoring-related news: Lock your cars! Vehicle theft spikes in COVID-19 pandemic.