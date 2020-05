WELL, I NEVER! Liberal Media Scream: Media bigs tell Kayleigh McEnany don’t you dare challenge us.

That they’re screaming so much — and that they’re getting support from disgraceful NeverTrumpers — is proof that she’s doing them real harm. If it were bad for Trump, they’d be encouraging it. Personally, I think spoiled, ignorant children should be treated as such. Unless it’s an unpleasant experience to be spoiled and ignorant, they’ll never change.