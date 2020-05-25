May 25, 2020

IT’S ALWAYS IN THE LAST PLACE YOU LOOK: Eureka! The Left Discovers Tenth Amendment.

Amid the grim coronavirus news of death and unemployment, at least there is the comic relief of the left embracing the Tenth Amendment. Suddenly trendy is the provision of the Bill of Rights that “The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the states, are reserved to the states respectively, or to the people.”

The rush to the Tenth came in response to President Trump’s statement on May 22. “I call upon governors to allow our churches and places of worship to open right now,” Mr. Trump said. “The governors need to do the right thing and allow these very important, essential places of faith to open right now, for this weekend. If they don’t do it, I will override the governors.”

Clara Jeffrey, the editor of Mother Jones, a left leaning magazine, wasn’t having it. “To be clear, Trump can’t do [expletive] to force churches/temples/mosques to open. Little thing called the 10th Amendment,” she tweeted.

The White House correspondent of the PBS Newshour, Yamiche Alcindor, made the same point. “Pres Trump says he will ‘override the governors’ if they don’t follow new CDC guidance and open places of worship this weekend. Context: The 10th Amendment of the Constitution says powers not delegated to federal government are reserved to the states,” Alcindor tweeted.