ONCE AGAIN, THE NARRATIVE SEEMS TO HAVE BEEN MORE ALARMING THAN THE FACTS JUSTIFY: Asymptomatic SARS-CoV-2 Carriers Are Not Very Contagious. “If someone doesn’t feel bad and exhibits no symptoms of disease, he can generally go about his business without harming others. If you feel bad, you should stay home. If you feel bad, stay home. If you feel okay, report to school or work. So what have we learned in this study that our mothers didn’t teach us?”