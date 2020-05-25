May 25, 2020

KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEF: Coronapocalypse Memorial Day Edition. “This is the first Memorial Day that I’ve been in charge of the Morning Briefing and I would like to begin by honoring those American service men and women I never who have sacrificed their lives so that people like me can be free to shoot my mouth off for a living. There never really seems to be any adequate way to say or do that but I keep trying every year on Memorial Day. God bless all of them and the loved ones they left behind.”