IS THE DEMOCRATIC COALITION INSANE? Of Course COVID-19 Deaths Aren’t a ‘Trump Death Toll.’

Trump very wisely allowed each governor to set his or her path for the states they governed. As a result:

● Where Is Cuomo’s Apology for Killing 10,000 People?

● NY’s job base is wrecked.

● Where Does Ron DeSantis Go to Get His Apology?

● Media Props up Michigan’s Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Mayor of New Orleans by Blaming President Trump for Their Own Errors.

● And in California: