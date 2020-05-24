May 24, 2020

«
GOV. WHITMER’S POLICIES WERE INVOLVED: New Disturbing Details Emerge In Case Of Elderly Man Who Was Beaten At Michigan Nursing Home. “He never should’ve been housed, quarantined with the victim that he eventually assaulted.”

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 10:02 am
