May 23, 2020

MAKE AMERICA BROKE AGAIN: CNBC Reporter: Biden Tax Plan ‘Most Expensive’ in Recent History.

CNBC reporter Robert Frank said Friday that presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden is putting forward the most burdensome tax plan in years.

“The truth is that Joe Biden, even though he’s portrayed as a moderate, is offering the most expensive Democratic tax plan that we’ve seen from any Democratic candidate in recent history,” Frank said in an interview. “Hillary Clinton’s total plan was $1.5 trillion. Biden’s plan is $4 trillion.”