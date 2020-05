CORRECTING THE RECORD: I Was In Charge of the Deck Chairs On the Titanic, and They Absolutely Did Need Rearranging. “Did the chairs I so lovingly arranged ever sink beneath the weight of a wealthy, silk-clad bottom? No, they sank beneath the North Atlantic, but that’s hardly the point. The point is, I did my duty to the best of my ability and froze to death with a satisfied heart.”