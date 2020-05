DR. FAUCI NAILS DOWN ALL THE ANGLES:

More on the latter item here: Dr. Anthony Fauci says staying closed for too long could cause ‘irreparable damage.’

When does Dr. Fauci announce, Simpsons-style that “My fellow Americans. As a young boy, I dreamed of being a baseball. But tonight I say, we must move forward, not backward; upward, not forward; and always twirling, twirling, twirling towards freedom!”