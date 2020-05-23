May 23, 2020
IT’S EASY TO TELL WHO’S ON THE PAYROLL, OR AT LEAST ON THE TEAM: Dem senators support resolution calling ‘Chinese Virus’ racist. “Colleges across the country have made similar attempts to keep students from using the ‘racist’ phrase.”
IT’S EASY TO TELL WHO’S ON THE PAYROLL, OR AT LEAST ON THE TEAM: Dem senators support resolution calling ‘Chinese Virus’ racist. “Colleges across the country have made similar attempts to keep students from using the ‘racist’ phrase.”
As an Amazon Associate,
I earn from qualifying purchases.