May 23, 2020

IT’S EASY TO TELL WHO’S ON THE PAYROLL, OR AT LEAST ON THE TEAM: Dem senators support resolution calling ‘Chinese Virus’ racist. “Colleges across the country have made similar attempts to keep students from using the ‘racist’ phrase.”

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 10:00 am
