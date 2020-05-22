May 22, 2020
YOU WILL BE MADE TO CONFORM: Church That Defied Coronavirus Restrictions Is Burned to Ground. “A message at the scene that said, in part, ‘Bet you stay home now,’ has led the police in Mississippi to suspect arson.”
