May 25, 2020

MY FRIEND LIZ MCCULLOUGH IS CAMPAIGNING TO BE A MAXIM COVER GIRL. Her dad’s a former Navy SEAL and a very cool guy; she’s done a lot of work with wounded veterans. You can support her here. I’d appreciate it if you did.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 2:01 pm
