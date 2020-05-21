May 21, 2020

THEY COULD HAVE BEEN HEROES INSTEAD OF WHAT THEY ARE, WHICH IS A BUM. Kyle Smith: Journalists Are Not Heroes. “Are there many professions in which experienced, highly paid people are given the chop and replaced by 24-year-olds? Such has been the state of the journalism industry for at least 25 years. If people with no experience are able to do it, the takeaway for me is that journalism is . . . not that hard to do. People who have no particularly useful knowledge or world-improving skills often manage to do remarkably well.”