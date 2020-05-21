May 21, 2020

WORTHWHILE AUSTRO-HUNGARIAN INITIATIVE: Hungary, Austria stand against rest of EU blasting Israel. “Hungary and Austria, the sole EU states that opposed sharp criticism of Israel by High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell this week, warned against having a double standard against Israel on Wednesday. The EU sets its foreign policy by consensus, but Borrell has repeatedly disregarded a minority of member states’ opposition in his statements threatening or condemning Israel over the possibility that it may annex settlements in the coming months.”

Flashback, related: Intifada: A European “Proxy War” Against America, Says EU Parliament Member. “It is an open secret within the European Parliament that EU aid to the Palestinian Authority has not been spent correctly. . . . The European Parliament does not intend to verify whether European taxpayers’ money could have been used to finance anti-Semitic murderous attacks. Unfortunately, this fits well with European policy in this area.”