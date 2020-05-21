May 21, 2020

FIGHT THE POWER: Betsy McCaughey: Civil dissent is the American answer to outrageous lockdown rules. “The longer lockdowns drag on, the dumber rules get. Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Monday that beaches will be closed and anyone who dares swim will ‘be taken right out of the water.’ Huh? Scientific evidence shows that being outside is extremely low risk, almost no risk, and swimming is undoubtedly the lowest. Don’t count on the NYPD to drag out swimmers. Across the nation, cops have displayed common sense and sympathy for their neighbors.”