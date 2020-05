AS ALWAYS, LIFE IMITATES THE BABYLON BEE:

● Shot: Government Announces Lockdown Of All Fast-Food Restaurants To Prevent Heart Disease.

—Headline, the Babylon Bee, Monday.

● Chaser: The End of Meat is Here: If you care about the working poor, about racial justice, and about climate change, you have to stop eating animals.

—Headline, New York Times opinion column, today.

Ron Swanson, call your office!