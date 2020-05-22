May 22, 2020

HIGHER EDUCATION BUBBLE UPDATE, ELITE STANDARDS EDITION: University of California Will Stop Using SAT, ACT: Admissions tests, allegedly biased against minority students, will be phased out over five years. “The University of California board of regents voted Thursday to stop using the SAT and ACT college admissions exams, reshaping college admissions in one of the largest and most prestigious university systems in the country and dealing a significant blow to the multibillion-dollar college admission testing industry.”

The actual purpose here is to facilitate racial discrimination.