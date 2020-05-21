May 21, 2020

YOU’RE GONNA NEED A BIGGER BLOG: Stupidity in the New York Times. “I disagree with Farhad Manjoo about many things, but it is rare for me to read his column and think it stupid. His column in the New York Times today is irredeemably stupid. It argues that government should simply ‘abolish’ billionaires because — here’s the level of thinking at play — ‘billionaires are bad’… Any time your best thinking tells you that the best solution to a social problem is the elimination of a class of people, it’s time to have another cup of coffee and think a little harder.”

Flashback: “Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim has become the largest shareholder of New York Times Co (NYT.N) after exercising warrants to double his stake in the publisher to 16.8 percent.”