May 22, 2020

KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEF: Does Anyone Really Believe the Polls Showing Biden Cruising to Victory? “It has become more than obvious that the Democrats are willing to keep Americans financially destitute in order to throw the election to Biden, and that may be what is reflected in the current polling. However, as we have noted a couple of times this week, the states that are opening up are looking better than the states that are remaining on arbitrary lockdown. If that keeps playing out like that, it will reflect better on Trump and the Republicans.”