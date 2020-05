ART OF THE DEAL: U.S. secures 300 million doses, almost a third, of potential AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

If Trump were a Democrat, we’d be hearing about this everywhere as evidence of his forward-leaning strategy. Since he’s Trump, we probably will barely hear about it at all, unless someone can find out that he has fifty bucks worth of AstraZeneca stock in a mutual fund somewhere and charge him with self-dealing.