May 21, 2020

MY USA TODAY COLUMN: Why oh why is NY Governor Andrew Cuomo being praised for his coronavirus response? Governor Andrew Cuomo does not deserve kudos for his COVID-19 policies. He put the elderly at great risk. By killing a lot of them.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 1:32 pm
