May 21, 2020

JAMES BOVARD ASKS AN EVERGREEN QUESTION: Will the Political Class Be Held Liable For What They’ve Done?

And the evergreen answer: When has it ever been? “Shutting down entire states, including vast uninfected rural swaths, is the economic equivalent of burning witches or sacrificing virgins to appease angry viral gods. Because politicians have no liability for the economic damage they inflict, they have no incentive to minimize the disruptions they decree. . . . Even New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who callously compelled nursing homes to accept COVID patients, will have no legal culpability for a policy that contributed to more than 5,000 nursing home deaths in his state. Pennsylvania Health Czar Rachel Levine issued a similar order, contributing to thousands of nursing home deaths, and then removed her own 95-year-old mother from a nursing home to keep her safe.”

I’m willing to cut people a lot of slack in dealing with something unprecedented on limited information. But so many of the actions were taken with so much asserted certainty about things that turned out to be wrong, because “science.”