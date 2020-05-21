May 21, 2020
OR IT WILL END IN HEADS ON PIKES: Obamagate Must Result in Criminal Prosecutions.
The law must work so people don’t take the law in their own hands. You really don’t want the law in people’s hands. It will get all red and gory.
