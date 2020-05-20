«
May 20, 2020

MEANWHILE MY COUNTY IS GOING TO PHASE 2 OF THE REOPENING PLAN A FEW DAYS EARLY, STARTING TUESDAY. Tennessee to lift capacity and live music restrictions for restaurants in 89 counties, allow large attractions to reopen on Friday.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 9:54 pm
