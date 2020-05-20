May 20, 2020
WELL, YES: Our Plea Bargain System Can Make the Innocent Admit Guilt. Enter Michael Flynn. It’s significant that this point is being made in the WaPo, by extreme NeverTrumper George Will.
See also, my Ham Sandwich Nation piece.
