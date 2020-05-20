May 20, 2020

KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEF: Finally Some Good News—Trump Is About to Flood the Economy With Deregulation. “This president has a been a breath of fresh air when it comes to regulations, gleefully chucking away hundreds of pages of them at a time. It’s really nice to see Republicans learning how to play the ‘never let a crisis go to waste’ game for once, but focusing the effort on something that’s actually good for the country, like a sweeping effort to wipe out business-crushing regulations.”

We can’t afford luxury regulations in a Wuhan Virus economy.