May 20, 2020

IT’S TIME AND MORE THAN TIME. AS POLIS SAYS THAT RESTAURANTS MAY NEVER OPEN FOR IN-PLACE DINING, AND WHILE HE SAYS MUSEUMS AND THE BOTANIC GARDENS ARE BEST ENJOYED ON LINE INDEFINITELY, UCCS IS OPENING FOR IN PERSON CLASSES IN JUNE. NONE OF THIS MAKES ANY SENSE. AND THERE IS NO WAY THAT THE BOTANIC GARDENS ARE MORE DANGEROUS THAN WALMART, FOR THAT MATTER. IT’S ALL IRRATIONALITY AND POWER TRIPPING. TAKE THEIR HUGO BOSS UNIFORMS AWAY. HAND THEM PENITENT ROBES. BEFORE WE HAVE TO TO GET WAY MORE SERIOUS: Open the States movement declares: “On Friday, the lockdowns end”.

Olly, Olly Oxen Free!