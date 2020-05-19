May 19, 2020

SO WE BASICALLY REALLY ARE LIVING IN FALLEN ANGELS, WITH HUMAN EMISSIONS OFFSETTING A NEW ICE AGE: The sun is experiencing a less active phase called ‘solar minimum,’ but it won’t cause an ice age. “But this solar minimum won’t spark another ice age, they say. And that’s likely due to [anthropogenic] climate change.”

Related, from last year: Big U-turn: Key melting Greenland glacier is growing again. “A major Greenland glacier that was one of the fastest shrinking ice and snow masses on Earth is growing again, a new NASA study finds. The Jakobshavn (YA-cob-shawv-en) glacier around 2012 was retreating about 1.8 miles (3 kilometers) and thinning nearly 130 feet (almost 40 meters) annually. But it started growing again at about the same rate in the past two years, according to a study in Monday’s Nature Geoscience . Study authors and outside scientists think this is temporary.”

Temporary, eh? Well, so was the shrinkage before, as it turned out.