DEMOCRATS WARNING TRUMP WILL REJECT ELECTION RESULTS SHOULD LOOK IN THE MIRROR: “Even as liberals make chilling predictions about Trump’s attack on democratic norms, they champion such politicians as Stacey Abrams, a middling Georgia state legislator whose national fame relies on a baseless contention that her gubernatorial seat was stolen in 2018….The last Democrat who lost a presidential race honorably was Michael Dukakis.”