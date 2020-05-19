May 19, 2020

InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.
CHINA IS ASSHOLE: China slaps an 80 per cent tariff on drought-affected Australian exporters starting TODAY as brutal punishment for push for COVID-19 inquiry – just hours after saying it’ll support inquiry when pandemic is over.
As an Amazon Associate,
I earn from qualifying purchases.