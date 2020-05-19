May 19, 2020

I LIKE THE CUT OF HER JIB: Nikki Haley Responds To Trump’s Actions Against China’s Huawei, Offers Grim Prediction For China.

In response to a Wall Street Journal report on the Trump administration crackdown on China’s Huawei, Haley, who has been hammering China for weeks over its role in the COVID-19 crisis, tweeted, “China will lose their bucket over this move. It is hands down the right move for us in terms of national security.”

Haley’s comment on national security is a reference to the administration’s repeated warnings about the threat posed by China’s attempt to dominate the 5G market.

The Trump administration’s new rule requiring licenses for foreign manufacturers to ship products to Huawei has already resulted in negative fallout for the Chinese company. As reported by Reuters Monday, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC), the world’s largest manufacturer of advanced microchips, has announced that it has stopped new orders from Huawei in response to the administration’s new rule.