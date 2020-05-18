May 18, 2020

VEGAN CHEF IS BRANDED A ‘COVIDIOT’ AFTER ACCUSING ORANGE COUNTY SUPERMARKET STAFF OF DISCRIMINATION FOR NOT LETTING HER INTO STORE WITHOUT A MASK:

She then addresses the original shop assistant who is wiping down shopping trolleys outside the store while dancing to music, stating that he appears ‘chipper’ (left). The video ends after store manager Ben hands her a business card for her to call the corporate office (right)

He responds that he is happy to have a job. ‘I’m a bartender and I wouldn’t have a job were it not for Gelson’s,’ he says.

Lewis adds: ‘I’m glad you guys think it’s OK to infringe on people’s rights here.’

The video ends after store manager Ben hands her a business card for her to call the corporate office.

Lewis’s social media profile states that she is a ‘flat earther’ and ‘vegan chef’.

The video has received backlash after it was posted online, with Twitter users branding her a ‘covidiot’.