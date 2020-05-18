May 18, 2020

YOU DON’T SAY: China’s aggressive approach to coronavirus criticism ‘not working.’

It was a huge contrast to China’s later high-profile propaganda campaign when it started shipping medical products to Europe and other countries in dire need as the coronavirus spread, the businessman pointed out, and had contributed to growing negative perceptions of Beijing’s approach to the pandemic. “The situation is getting worse day by day,” he said.

China’s critics have accused the country of playing up its political system as superior in containing the virus and highlighting its role as a world leader, while ignoring early missteps including cover-up and disinformation in the initial stages of the outbreak in December.

Observers have also said the aggressive – and sometimes unprofessional and undiplomatic – remarks by Chinese diplomats in defending the county’s handling of the virus had led to fading sympathy for China. An article in Chinese state media suggesting the US and the world owed China “an apology and thanks” for its efforts against the pandemic did not improve perceptions.