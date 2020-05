ROGER KIMBALL: With Pandemic, Societal Hallucination Yields Real Misery.

The time is not far off when we will wake from this societal hallucination. We will then wonder why we were prevailed upon to commit collective suicide because of a disease that affected mostly the elderly and infirm and whose lethality was that of a bad flu. To the enraged question “Who did this to us?” the sad but truthful answer will be, “We did it to ourselves.”