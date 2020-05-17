May 17, 2020

InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.
AN IMPORTANT QUESTION FOR JOE BIDEN: “Mr. Vice President, do you favor a policy of deliberately giving members of some racial groups an earlier spot in line than others when it comes to administering a vaccine for the coronavirus?”
