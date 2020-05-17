May 17, 2020

InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.
COLLUSION IS EVERYWHERE IN ACADEMIA: A Case Western Reserve University professor has been arrested over his alleged ties to China. The professor is just the latest in a growing list of U.S. college faculty to face these types of charges.
As an Amazon Associate,
I earn from qualifying purchases.